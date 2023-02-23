National Foundation Day Of Japan: Kalim Farooqui Chairman Pakistan-Japan Business Forum

TEXT: It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate and express my solemn feelings to His Majesty, Emperor Naruhito on his 63rd birthday as also to the friendly people of Japan on their National Day who cherish and value the long tradition of monarchy with love and respect for the Imperial Family.

People of Pakistan and Japan share natural goodwill towards each other while the governments of both countries have convergent views and have supported each other on most international matters. As trusted partners in development, we have remained steadfast in our mutual support particularly during natural disasters which both countries have faced in recent years. The current support to the flood affected people of Pakistan by the government of Japan confirms the bonds of friendship and time-tested relationship.

Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) was formed over two decades ago in 2001 with the active patronage of the Ambassador of Japan and is actively working to live up to its commitment of facilitating and promoting business and friendly relationship between the industrial and business communities of Pakistan and Japan. It has been taking SME business delegations to Japan, holding Joint Dialogues both in Pakistan and in Japan, helping remove impediments in the way of business, organize exhibitions and seminars, arranging training programs to enhance management and production skills and organize interactive sessions with decision makers of both countries.

The 7th Pakistan-Japan Government Dialogue and 9th Pakistan-Japan Business Dialogue were recently held in September last year when over 70 Japanese businessmen and an equal number of Pakistani businessmen converged into Islamabad. I am grateful to my Japanese counterpart, Chairman Teruo Asada of The Japan Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee (JPBCC) for leading the Japanese businessmen and to the Parliamentary Vice Minister of Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), H.E. Satomi Ryuji for leading the members of his government for the joint dialogues. The presence of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) with their offices in Pakistan is of immense help in the promotion of investment and trade between Pakistan and Japan. My message would not be complete if I did not mention the help and support of both the embassies with Ambassador, H.E Raza Bashir Tarar in Tokyo and Ambassador, H.E Mitsuhiro Wada in Islamabad. PJBF owes it success to its members and all other stake holders who have vastly contributed towards achieving the position of a leading Bilateral Business Forum in Pakistan.

On the auspicious occasion of the birthday celebrations of His Majesty the Emperor, we must renew ourselves to further develop our close relations and make a firm resolve to deepen our cherished ties further. I pray for their Majesties long life and greater friendship between the people of our two friendly countries.

Long Live Pakistan-Japan Friendship.

Pakistan-Japan Dosti Zindabad!

