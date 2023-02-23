National Foundation Day Of Japan: H.E. Raza Bashir Tarar Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan

TEXT: It is a great honor to extend felicitations on His Majesty’s Birthday and the National Day of Japan. We wish His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan continued health, wellbeing and happiness.

Friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan are historical and time tested. Pakistan attaches great importance to this relationship. We look upon Japan as a model for developing countries.

Japan has been a key development partner, a major investor and a significant export destination for Pakistan. There is great scope for expanding our economic cooperation. Japanese corporations such as Marubeni, Mitsui, Sojitz, Morinaga and auto manufacturers like Toyota, Honda and Suzuki have significant investments in Pakistan. Pakistan’s exports to Japan have been on an increasing trajectory since the last three years, and have shown positive growth in the first two quarters of Financial Year 2022-23.

Pakistan’s more than 21,000 strong diaspora in Japan is making commendable contributions to the Japanese society and economy.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Government of Japan for its high-level participation and pledge of US$ 77 million at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held at Geneva on 9th January 2023. This pledge was in addition to the US$ 38.9 million earmarked for Pakistan as part of Japan’s supplementary budget to deliver life-saving aid to the flood victims. A grant of US$ 7 million was also announced in September last year. Japan’s pledge is evidence of our excellent bilateral ties and will go a long way in alleviating the situation in the flood affected areas.

Looking forward, I am optimistic for the year 2023 and beyond. We will endeavor to carry forward the excellent momentum in our relations in the years ahead and forge new partnerships in multiple fields.

I would conclude by commending Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) for its contributions. PJBF has acted as a bridge to deepen friendly relations and promote economic and cultural links as well as people-to-people contacts.

