Gold prices move up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday witnessed some gains on the local market, traders said.

The rates went up by Rs500 to Rs197000 per tola and Rs429 to Rs168896 per 10 grams. Gold prices on the world market stood at $1832 per ounce.

Silver prices grew by Rs20 to Rs2150 per tola and Rs17.14 to Rs1843.27 per 10 grams, traders said.

