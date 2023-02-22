Narcotics worth Rs3bn seized

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized narcotics worth Rs 3 billion in a joint intelligence based counter narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea.

The arrested smugglers and confiscated cache have been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

The successful joint anti-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy, PMSA and ANF reaffirms resolve to deny illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan and to synergize efforts of Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies in ensuring security of our waters.

