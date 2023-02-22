AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
Probe into veracity of cipher: Justice Isa will take up petitions

Terence J Sigamony Published 22 Feb, 2023 03:30am
ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take up petitions for the investigation of the cipher mentioning an international conspiracy to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through a no-confidence vote.

Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, Tariq Badar, and Naeemul Hassan in March last year had filed a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution requesting the Court to pass direction to probe the veracity of cipher on “international conspiracy”.

Bhutta in his petition contended that Pakistan after great efforts came out of grey list of the FATF, but due to cipher the law and order situation was created in the country. He requested the SC to direct the government to depute one military and one civilian agency to investigate about the threatening letter.

Former prime minister Imran Khan on 27th March 2022 while addressing a public rally of PTI workers had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, a coalition of 13 political parties, which are in the government now believe that the former premier used the letter as an excuse to woo the government’s allies and the PTI dissidents in the face of the no-confidence motion against him.

Bhutta further stated in the petition that an “extraordinary situation” had caused a law and order situation in the country by causing hatred against friendly countries. He added that the situation required immediate steps to ease the “mental agony” of common Pakistanis caused by this development.

