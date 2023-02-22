AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
BAFL 30.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
DFML 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
DGKC 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.56%)
EPCL 46.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
FLYNG 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
HUBC 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KAPCO 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
NETSOL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.96%)
OGDC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.31%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 71.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
SILK 0.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.66%)
SNGP 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TRG 116.14 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (3.42%)
UNITY 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 28.4 (0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 195.8 (1.37%)
KSE100 40,950 Increased By 276.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 107.7 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ADB approves emergency flood assistance project

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2023 03:30am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved the emergency flood assistance project - additional financing worth $5 million aimed at supporting operational priority on addressing remaining poverty and reducing inequalities and accelerating progress in gender equity.

The project documents noted that the additional financing is emergency assistance and is aligned with the ADB Strategy 2030.

It will support Operational Priority (OP) 1 on addressing remaining poverty and reducing inequalities; OP 2 on accelerating progress in gender equity; OP 3 on tackling climate change, building climate and disaster resilience, and enhancing environmental sustainability; and OP 4 on promoting rural development and food security.

This will support (i) urgent provision of climate-resilient seeds for staple crop cultivation and (ii) women-led livelihoods to meet basic household needs.

It will support rural farm households, including women, in the four districts in Nasirabad Division that have canal-irrigated cropland. It will provide 60,000 out of a total of 188,000 households in the target districts with climate-resilient rice seed (2023 Kharif [summer] sowing crop).

The seeds will be sown on 54,000 hectares (ha) out of a total of 139,000 ha of rice cultivated area in the province. The proposed additional financing will also provide women from the targeted farm households with durable farming tool kits to assist them in undertaking farming activities.

Protective footwear will also be provided for safer rice transplanting. The additional financing will also incorporate measures to strengthen community resilience to disasters caused by natural hazards.

The Government of Pakistan undertook a post-disaster needs assessment in September and October 2022. This was supported by a team of development partners comprising ADB, the European Union, the World Bank, United Nations agencies, and other organizations.

The Government of Pakistan also prepared the 2022 flood response framework in December 2022. This provides the basis for the development of a disaster recovery framework and arrangements for an effective, efficient, and coordinated post-flood recovery and reconstruction plan.

The damage and losses in the agriculture sector in the country were primarily in crops, with 82 percent damaged or lost, followed by livestock (17 percent), and fisheries and/or aquaculture (one percent).

About 1.78 million ha of agricultural land have been damaged, and 0.8 million livestock are estimated to have perished. In Balochistan province, agriculture accounts for one-third of the provincial gross domestic product and provides livelihoods for about 68per cent of the population.

The province has borne a heavy impact because of its high poverty levels, making it more vulnerable to disasters like floods. Out of its 37 districts, 35 have been impacted. At least 9.2 million people have been affected out of a population of 12.3 million. In Balochistan, 15 percent of the crop area is estimated to have been inundated (about 490,000 ha) by floodwater.

More than 500,000 livestock are estimated to have been lost, affecting about 36per cent of households keeping livestock. The remaining livestock are at risk because of the loss of animal feed and disease.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank ADB UNITED NATIONS Agriculture government of pakistan Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

ADB approves emergency flood assistance project

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

Briefing on IMF programme: NA panel irked by Dar’s absence

Dar says govt steering economy towards stability in challenging environment

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Competitive bidding: AEDB selects only one out of 25 solar projects of Sindh

WB downgrades $200m locust emergency project

ST on services against toll makers: SHC disposes of all proceedings initiated by SRB

South Korean firm seeks extension in taxes

PM directs operationalisation of Haveli power plant

Challenge of Rs2.3trn litigations: FBR shares plan with Senate body

Read more stories