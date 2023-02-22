Financial strength possible when personal interests not prioritised: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar remarked that the financial strength of the state is possible only when we prioritise the interests of the state over our personal interests.

He told that while addressing the performance ceremony of National Insurance Company (NICL) here the other day.

The Federal Minister said that NICL has weathered the tough times to become one of the top performing institutions of the government as reported a record gross unwritten premium (GWP) of Rs 25.65 billion.

Syed Naveed Qamar appreciated NICL’s commitment to promote economic growth and empower the country’s insurance sector.

He noted that the NICL agricultural policy provides comprehensive coverage to farmers against losses caused by floods, droughts, hailstorms and other natural calamities.

