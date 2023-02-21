AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BAFL 30.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
EPCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
FCCL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
FLYNG 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HUBC 65.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 27.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
OGDC 89.72 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
PAEL 10.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.62%)
PRL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
TPLP 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 112.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 13.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 28.4 (0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 195.8 (1.37%)
KSE100 40,950 Increased By 276.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 107.7 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken says ball in Iran’s court over nuclear programme

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2023 04:15pm
Follow us

ATHENS: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday it was up to Iran to engage to resolve a deadlock over its nuclear programme, and accused it of enabling Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Blinken, who was visiting Athens, said the United States was committed, together with Israel, to ensuring that Tehran “never acquire a nuclear weapon”.

“That’s not exactly news. The president (Joe Biden) has been very clear that every option is on the table to do that,” Blinken told a news conference alongside his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

A 2015 agreement limited Iran’s uranium enrichment programme to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms, in return for international sanctions being lifted. Iran consistently denies harbouring any nuclear weapon ambitions.

Biden’s administration had been trying to resurrect the 2015 agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was abandoned by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump in 2018, but talks deadlocked in September.

IAEA finds uranium enriched to 84% in Iran, near bomb-grade

Blinken accused Tehran of failing to engage and said the JCPOA was not on the table now.

“We continue to believe that, with regard to the nuclear programme, the most effective, sustainable way to deal with the challenge it poses is through diplomacy. But in this moment, those efforts are on the backburner because Iran is simply not engaged in a meaningful way,” Blinken said.

“A lot depends on what Iran says and does and whether or not it engages.”

Blinken added: “In the meantime, of course, we’ve seen provision by Iran of drones to Russia to enable its aggression in Ukraine.”

He called the invasion a “strategic failure in every way” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Iran uranium enrichment Antony Blinken JCPoA Iran nuclear programme

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken says ball in Iran’s court over nuclear programme

Rupee registers decline, settles at 262.51 against US dollar

NAB chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

Accountability court revokes non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahid Khaqan in LNG case

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court again defers Imran Khan's indictment

PM condemns terrorist attack at Balochistan Levies Force checkpost

Thousands of trucks stuck at Afghan-Pakistan border crossing

Death toll rises after fresh earthquake hits Turkiye-Syria border

Hascol CFO authorised to take charge after CEO detained

Pak Suzuki increases car prices for third time in 2023

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Read more stories