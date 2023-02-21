AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Jul-Jan: C/A falls hugely on import curbs

Rizwan Bhatti Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: The country’s current account deficit (CAD) sharply fell by 67 percent during the first seven months of this fiscal year (FY23) supported by lower import bill.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the current account posted a $3.8 billion deficit in July-Jan of FY23 compared to $11.56 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $7.76 billion.

The primary reason behind the decline in current account deficit was a 20 percent decline in total goods imports that stood at $33.4 billion in the first seven months of this fiscal year down from $42.3 billion in corresponding period of last fiscal year.

On a Year on Year basis, the current account deficit narrowed by 90 percent to $242 million in January 2023 compared to a deficit of $2.46 billion in January 2022. On a Month on Month basis, the deficit was down 17 percent in January 2023 compared to December 2022, in which, $290 million current account deficit was recorded.

During Jan 2023, total exports and remittances also decreased by 7 percent YoY and 13 percent YoY, respectively, while goods imports fell by 38 percent.

Analysts said that a massive decline in the country’s import bill has largely contributed to the lower current account deficit. The government has taken a number of measures to curtail the import bill to save the precious foreign exchange and avoid the default. These measures have helped to contain the import bill.

However, analysts believe that once the restrictions on imports are lifted, import bill will rise significantly. They said that the government’s measures were very timely to reduce the pressure on external account.

Currently, the State Bank’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $3 billion and can cover only 20 days imports. The government is making efforts to bring more foreign inflows to build the sliding foreign exchange reserves of the country and avoid default. Recently, the IMF mission has also visited Pakistan for the 9th review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for the release of the next amounted to one-billion-dollar tranche.

The government has also announced a mini-budget by increasing the sales tax by one percent to 18 percent and other taxes to meet the revenue target.

Reuters adds: Current Account Deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee’s depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday.

In less than a month, the cash strapped nation’s currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the US dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

“This monthly deficit is lowest after 25 months, and lower than expectations,” said Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities. Sohail, citing the falling currency. The weaker currency has made imports more expensive, effectively slashing them.

Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited said that imports under machinery group and transport group have gone down 47% and 61% respectively was primarily due to stringent administrative measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in addition to the an economic slowdown.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Remittances IMF imports SBP Exports FBR Sales Tax CAD current account deficit import bill IMF and Pakistan Pakistan current account deficit Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Jan: C/A falls hugely on import curbs

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Elections to KPK, Punjab assemblies: President unilaterally announces April 9 as date

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

IK given protective bail till March 3

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

BISP urges ECC to give it Rs40bn more

Read more stories