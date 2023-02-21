Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to extend the time period up to March 31, 2023, for imposing/raising time-bound regulatory duties and Additional Customs Duties (ACDs) on the import of over 600 luxury and non-essential items including vehicles, chocolates/electronics/cosmetics, home appliances, furniture.

The FBR will issue a separate notification to impose a 25 percent sales tax on the import of luxury and non-essential items.

The FBR had issued SRO1571(I)/2022 and SRO1572(I)/2022 dated August 22, 2022, to increase/revise regulatory duties and also raise additional customs duty on the import of luxury and non-essential items. The enhanced rates of RDs remained applicable from August 22, 2022 to February 21, 2023 under the SRO1571(I)/2022 and RD remained applicable on the import of items falling under the serial number 554 of the SRO1571(I)/2022 from August 22, 2022 to November 1, 2022.

The FBR will issue new notifications to extend the time period of the regulatory duties and the ACDs on the import of luxury and non-essential items up to March 31, 2023.

Under the SRO1572(I)/2022, seven per cent additional customs duty was applicable on goods falling under tariff slab of 30 per cent and higher slabs as well as slabs of specific rates, except the following which shall be charged at the rate of two per cent: on the goods falling under specified PCT codes and cars, jeeps, light commercial vehicles in CKD condition exceeding 1,000cc and heavy commercial vehicles in CKD condition.

From August 22, 2022 to February 21, 2023, the FBR had also imposed 35 per cent additional customs duty on the import of vehicles falling under the PCT codes of 8703.2323 (Sport utility vehicles -SUVs 4x4); 8703.2329 (other vehicles); 8703.2490 (other vehicles, with only compression- ignition internal combustion piston engine (diesel or semi diesel); 8703.3223 (components for the assembly/manufacture of sport utility vehicles, in any kit form); 8703.3225 (all terrain vehicles (4x4); 8703.3229 (other); 8703.3390 (other vehicles, with both spark-ignition internal combustion piston engine and electric motor as motors for propulsion, other than those capable of being charged by plugging to external source of electric power); and 8703.9000 (other) as per the SRO1517(I)/2022.

Under the SRO1571(I)/2022, the regulatory duty was increased from five per cent to 100 per cent on the import of new vehicles of a cylinder capacity exceeding 1000cc but not exceeding 1300cc.

The RD was also increased on the import of chocolates from 10 to 49 per cent; jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, fruit or nut puree and fruit or nut pastes, obtained by cooking, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter from 20 per cent to 49 per cent.

The regulatory duty was increased from 20 to 49 per cent on the import of fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or Included.

The RD was also increased from 30 to 49 per cent on the import of waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavoured; ice and snow.

The FBR had imposed 20 per cent RD on the import of seeds, jewelry boxes (49 per cent RD); doors, windows and other frames (49 per cent RD) and storage heating radiators (49 per cent RD).

The RD was increased on the import of 25 to 49 per cent on the import of waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured.

The FBR had imposed 49 per cent RD on the import of bath, shower-baths, sinks and washbasins; 24 per cent RD on toilet papers, toilet or facial tissue stocks and 49 per cent RD on the import of tableware and kitchenware.

The RD was increased from 30 to 49 per cent on the import of tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, of porcelain or china.

The RD was increased from 30 to 49 per cent on the import of table, kitchen or other household articles and parts thereof, of iron or steel, iron or steel wool; pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves and the like, of iron or steel.

The RD was increased from 15 per cent to 49 per cent on the import of spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake- servers, fish- knives, butcher- knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware.

The RD was increased from 10 per cent to 49 per cent on the import of hair dryers, other hairdressing apparatus, electric oven, electric ranges, electric roasters/grillers, other coffee or tea makers and toasters.

The RD was increased from Rs300/set to Rs1,000/set on the import of Line telephone sets with cordless handsets other having C&F value up to US$ 30 per set.

The RD was increased from Rs.3000 per set to Rs.6000 per set on the import of Line telephone sets with cordless handsets having C&F Value above US$ 30 per set but not exceeding US$ 100 per set.

The FBR had imposed five percent RD on the import of all kinds of microphones and stands therefore; loudspeakers, whether or not mounted in their enclosures, headphones and earphones, whether or not combined with a microphone, and sets consisting of a microphone and one or more loudspeakers; audio-frequency electric amplifiers; electric sound amplifier sets.

The RD was increased on the import of LCD, LED and OLED from 15 per cent to 49 per cent.

The FBR had imposed 29 per cent RD on the import of electronic cigarettes and similar personal electric vaporizing devices.

Similarly, 49 per cent RD was imposed on the import of smoking pipes including pipe bowls and cigar and cigarette holders and parts thereof.

The FBR had raised RD from 30 per cent to 49 per cent on the import of spectacles, goggles and the like, corrective and protective or other.

