ECP turns down Alvi’s invitation to meeting on elections

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Responding to the presidency for the third time in two days, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday finally conveyed its refusal to President Arif Alvi’s invitation to attend a huddle over choosing a date for general elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa— citing the “matter being subjudice.”

“The hon’ble commission held a meeting—on the subject matter and decided that the matter being subjudice, the commission cannot participate in a meeting on the subject matter with the office of the president,” read a letter from ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan to Secretary to the President Waqar Ahmad.

The ECP, Sunday, hinted at refusing to hold consultations with the presidency over picking a date for general elections of Punjab and KP assemblies – but stated that a final decision in this regard would be taken on Monday.

“It is clarified that the constitution does not empower the election commission to appoint a poll date in case of dissolution of a provincial assembly by the governor or due to afflux of time as provided in Article 112(1) of the constitution,” the secretary ECP’s previous letter to president’s secretary read.

The ECP said it approached the governors of Punjab and KP assemblies after the dissolution of the respective assemblies.

“The worthy governor Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have responded to our letters but have not appointed a date for holding of general elections. It is also worth mentioning here that in compliance of the judgment of the Hon’ble Lahore High Court dated 10th February 2023, the commission held a consultative meeting with the worthy governor Punjab on 14 February 2023. However, the governor Punjab regretted to appoint a poll date and informed that he would avail legal remedy against the judgment of the Lahore High Court, as it was not binding on him,” the letter stated.

On Friday, President Alvi invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, through a letter, for an “urgent meeting” on February 20 (today) for consultation regarding the date for holding elections in Punjab and KP, besides expressing his displeasure over the “apathy and inaction” on the part of the ECP, as well as, its “poignant approach” regarding the delay in announcing the date for the polls.

The CEC, in his written response to the president, Saturday, hoped from the president that “there will be a better choice of words while addressing other constitutional institutions.”

“The office of the president is the highest constitutional body and the president is head of the state whereas all other constitutional and legal bodies are under constitutional obligation to offer utmost respect for the president—We are sure that it is impartial and expect paternal guidance from this prestigious office towards other constitutional bodies,” the CEC stated in the letter.

