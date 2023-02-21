Sindh legislature passes resolution against terrorist attack in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution to condemn the terrorists attack on Karachi Police Office last week, as the Chief Minister vowed to fight off the militants.

In a policy statement, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah praised the police personnel for their bravery to ward off the terrorists in the last week’s attack on the KPO.

He said that the government will probe the recent terror into bottom and will not step back from its resolve to fight off the militants. He paid homage to those police personnel for their sacrifices and extolled them for bravery.

He announced that the government is carrying out a security audit of the strategic departments in a bid to remove the lapses. He also gave a detail background of the incident.

He criticized the media for over exciting breaking news during the attack, which helped the attackers speculate on the spot. He asked the broadcast media and charity ambulance services to show responsibility during such situations.

He questioned how the attacks on police offices in Peshawar and Karachi took place despite a security “alert”. He answered himself and called it “laxity” by the intelligence agencies.

The CM said that the government will seize vehicles plying on roads on open letters. He said that guidelines and SOPs will be enforced on roads for all types of vehicles.

PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman Khan and MQM’s Muhammad Hussain also tabled their condemnation resolutions and denounced the militants for their attack on KPO. The opposition also lauded the police official for their sacrifices.

