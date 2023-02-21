Benazir Scholarship Phase-3: SU VC distributes award letters among deserving students

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh held a ceremony on Monday at the Senate Hall, Ac2 Building, to distribute award letters among the Benazir Scholarship Phase-3 awardees. The ceremony was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, who distributed the award letters among the deserving students.

The Benazir Scholarship is a merit-based scholarship programme offered by the Government of Pakistan to financially assist students from lower-income backgrounds who demonstrate academic excellence. The scholarship is named after the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who strongly advocated for education and women’s rights.

In his address at the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Dr Kalhoro congratulated the scholarship awardees and emphasized the importance of education in promoting economic development and social progress. He said, “Education is the most powerful tool to fight poverty and achieve social mobility. The University of Sindh is committed to providing quality education to all deserving students, regardless of their financial background.”

Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Director of the Student Financial Aid Office, highlighted the University of Sindh’s efforts to expand access to education and promote research and innovation. He said, “The University of Sindh is a hub of academic excellence, research, and innovation. We are committed to expanding access to education and promoting research and innovation to address our society’s challenges and contribute to national development.”

The scholarship awardees expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the University of Sindh for providing financial assistance to pursue their academic goals. They also shared their academic aspirations and goals for the future, reflecting the transformative power of education in their lives.

The ceremony was attended by senior university officials, faculty members, SFAO Officials, and students. The University of Sindh is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Pakistan, with a rich academic excellence and research history. The distribution of the Benazir Scholarship is part of the university’s ongoing efforts to promote access to education and support academic excellence among its students.

