AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Digital lending companies: SECP working with Google, Apple to remove unauthorised apps

Sohail Sarfraz Published 21 Feb, 2023 06:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is actively coordinating with Google and Apple for the removal of unauthorised loan apps offered by digital lending companies.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Monday that a total of 58 unauthorised apps had been reported to Google for removal during January 2023. At the same time, one such app has been reported to Apple.

In response to the SECP's request for the future listing of personal loan apps for Pakistani users, Google has initiated a review of its policies. Google has been asked to limit its platforms to licensed entities only, in accordance with its policies for India, the Philippines, Kenya, Nigeria, and other countries.

According to the SECP data, the commission has received a total of 1,171 complaints against licensed digital lending companies from July 2021 to January 2023.

The SECP data compiled, on Monday, revealed that almost 99 percent of the complaints received by the SECP have been resolved/closed and relief was granted in case of all genuine complaints.

As of October 31, 2022, these licensed digital entities had disbursed Rs60.13 billion in 4,254,201 loans, resulting in an average loan size of Rs14,135 per loan, the SECP data added.

Sources further informed that since July 2022, a total of 108 complaints have been received against unauthorised apps of digital lending companies. In this regard, besides liaising with the local regulators concerned (ie, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)), the SECP has also liaised with Google and Apple for the removal of unauthorised apps.

When asked about an increase in the number of lending applications being registered with the SECP, sources stated that some applications for grant of license as microfinance companies are in process. Moreover, the licensed NBFCs can now operate only one mobile application. In addition, all the NBFCs operating mobile apps or planning to launch a new app are required to submit a certificate from the PTA-approved cyber security audit firms regarding compliance with all requirements of the SECP's Circular 15 of 2022.

In response to growing concerns about misselling, privacy violations, and forced recovery tactics by licensed digital lending NBFCs, the SECP has issued Circular 15 to set digital lending standards applicable on Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) undertaking lending activities through digital channels/mobile applications (Apps).

Under the circular, the requirements stipulate minimum mandatory disclosures and provision of Key Fact Statement (KFS), before loan disbursement to the borrower.

To discourage non-licensed digital lenders, the licensed digital lender shall be required to disclose its full corporate name and licensing status on its lending platform(s)/App(s), and ensure that any advertisement and publication shall be fair and not contain misleading information.

In addition, SECP has also specified a comprehensive grievance redressal mechanism over and above the current NBFC grievance redressal framework.

Further, in order to ensure confidentiality and privacy of data, digital lenders will not be allowed access to the borrower's phone book or contacts list or photo gallery, even if the borrower has given consent in this regard, the SECP officials added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP Apple SBP Google NBFCs Digital lending companies unauthorised apps loan apps

Comments

1000 characters

Digital lending companies: SECP working with Google, Apple to remove unauthorised apps

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Elections to KPK, Punjab assemblies: President unilaterally announces April 9 as date

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

IK given protective bail till March 3

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

BISP urges ECC to give it Rs40bn more

Read more stories