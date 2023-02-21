Illegal allotment of amenity plots: AC adjourns hearing of case against former SBCA chief, others

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the case about illegal allotment of amenity plots at Nehr-e-Khayyam, Karachi, to M/s Friends Associates, against Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, an influential man close to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and others till March 17.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case adjourned the case till March 17 due to the non-availability of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

The 16 accused in the case include former SBCA DG Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, Rauf Akhtar Farooqi, Badiuz Zaman, Mumtaz Haider, Rashid Aqeel and Anwar Abbasi.

The NAB on May 23, 2019, authorised the filing of a corruption reference against the former director general of SBCA, Karachi, and others.

The accused persons by misusing their authority allegedly allotted the government land at Nehr-e-Khayyam, Karachi to the M/s Friends Associates which incurred a loss of Rs3 billion to the national exchequer. According to the NAB, the accused used a fake account for the payment of plots.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023