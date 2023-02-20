UK’s FTSE 100 rises on miners boost

UK’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 gained on Monday as mining stocks rose on a bet on demand recovery in top consumer China, and retailer Frasers Group jumped after announcing a share buyback.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.1% at 8:25 GMT, trading above the 8,000 point mark after breaching a record high last week.

Frasers Group climbed 3.8% after the sports goods retailer said it intends to commence a new share buyback programme.

Industrial metal miners took an early lead, rising 0.7% as investors and traders bet on a recovery in demand from top consumer China amid support from global mining supply disruptions.

FTSE 100 hits fresh record-high on positive Centrica, StanChart earnings

Miners Rio Tinto and Anglo American were amongst top gainers, rising close to 1% each.

Trading was light as US markets were closed for the day for Presidents’ Day. The more-domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.1%.