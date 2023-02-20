AVN 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.69%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.63%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.61%)
DGKC 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
EPCL 46.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FCCL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
FFL 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.38%)
GGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.79%)
HUBC 65.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
KAPCO 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
MLCF 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.22%)
NETSOL 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.22%)
OGDC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-4.04%)
PAEL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-4.69%)
PRL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.6%)
SNGP 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.27%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
TRG 112.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.63%)
UNITY 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,068 Decreased By -51.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 14,380 Decreased By -342.3 (-2.33%)
KSE100 40,731 Decreased By -388 (-0.94%)
KSE30 15,358 Decreased By -147.5 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider economy

Reuters Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 02:27pm
Follow us

LONDON: The pandemic and war in Ukraine highlighted weaknesses in commodity markets where a ‘significant’ concentration of firms, banks, exchanges and clearing houses threatens to transmit losses to the wider economy, the G20’s financial watchdog said on Monday.

The Financial Stability Board’s (FSB) deep dive into commodity markets came after regulators voiced concern that they were unable to get a full picture of a sprawling sector comprising on and off exchange derivatives trading, physical stocks, patchy data and producers spread across the world.

European natural gas and metals prices doubled while oil and wheat gained sharply after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, causing a spike in cash or margin calls on related derivatives.

The FSB, which coordinates financial rules for G20 economies, said that forced governments to offer liquidity to some cash-strapped market participants.

The report noted, however, that there was no major market disruption - with the exception of London Metal Exchange (LME) nickel - and limited impact on the rest of the financial system.

But fallout from the surge in nickel prices echoed concerns over large, concentrated positions and opacity in commodities more generally.

The commodities market adapted to stress by switching to opaque over-the-counter (OTC) or off-exchange contracts where margin requirements are less strict, making ties between commodities and banks more complex, the report said.

Debt in focus as G20 finance chiefs meet in India

The FSB said a small number of non-financial trading firms played an outsize role in trading.

“The juxtaposition of this concentration and interlinkages in the commodities sector – along with large and leveraged commodities traders, less standardised margining practices and opacity in OTC markets – could all come together to propagate losses,” the report said.

The FSB said vulnerabilities in commodities are similar to those in non-bank financial intermediaries as economies went into COVID-19 lockdowns, and are now being addressed.

“We will undertake work to enhance market participants’ liquidity preparedness for margin and collateral calls…and to identify data gaps in regulatory reporting,” FSB Chair and Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said.

G20 London Metal Exchange Russia’s invasion of Ukraine COVID 19 Financial Stability Board’s

Comments

1000 characters

G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider economy

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks to $0.24bn in January: SBP

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

FDI surges 102% YoY to $222.6mn in January

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January

'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Bangladesh shuts down main opposition newspaper

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Read more stories