AVN 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.49%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.3%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.7%)
DGKC 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.74%)
HUBC 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
MLCF 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.71%)
OGDC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.72%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
PPL 71.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-4.24%)
PRL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
SILK 0.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.6%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.81%)
TELE 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.82%)
UNITY 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,071 Decreased By -48 (-1.17%)
BR30 14,417 Decreased By -304.6 (-2.07%)
KSE100 40,787 Decreased By -331.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,366 Decreased By -139.1 (-0.9%)
Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 12:10pm
KABUL/PESHAWAR: The main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan was closed on Monday, officials from the two sides said, and residents in the area reported the sound of gunfire near the normally bustling border transit point.

It was not immediately clear if Afghan or Pakistani authorities closed the Torkham border crossing, near the Khyber Pass, but it comes after relations between Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban and Pakistan have deteriorated sharply.

“The border is closed, we will share details later,” a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s police force in the eastern Afghan province of Nangahar told Reuters.

Media reported that the border was closed on Sunday evening but did not give a reason. Pakistani military, police and government spokespeople were not immediately available for comment but two Pakistani security officials in the region confirmed that the border had been closed and some gunfire had been exchanged.

Disputes linked to the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border have been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades. The Torkham border point is the main point of transit for travellers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.

Mohammad Ali Shinwari, a resident of Landi Kotal on the Pakistani side, said the border had been closed late on Sunday and gunfire erupted early on Monday.

FM underscores need for capacity-building of Afghan authorities

“When we heard gunshots in the morning, we got worried and believed that troops of the two countries might have started fighting,” he said.

Clashes on the border have occurred for years, during the two-decade rule of Afghanistan’s US-backed government and since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021.

Clashes between Afghan and Pakistani security forces have also at times closed the second most important crossing between the two countries, at Chaman to the south.

Pakistan’s foreign minister told a security conference in Germany on Sunday that the risks of militancy stemming from Afghan soil could affect the world.

PAJCCI calls for expediting Pak-Afghan trade as per commitments

A Taliban foreign ministry spokesperson said later Pakistan should raise issues in private and not at public forums.

The foreign ministry said the Taliban administration would not allow its territory to be used against other countries, particularly against its neighbours.

