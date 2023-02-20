AVN 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.49%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.3%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.7%)
DGKC 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.74%)
HUBC 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
MLCF 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.62%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.71%)
OGDC 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.61%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
PPL 71.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-4.24%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
SILK 0.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.45%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.81%)
TELE 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
UNITY 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,071 Decreased By -48 (-1.17%)
BR30 14,417 Decreased By -304.6 (-2.07%)
KSE100 40,787 Decreased By -331.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,366 Decreased By -139.1 (-0.9%)
Feb 20, 2023
Alcaraz hails dream return from injury after Buenos Aires triumph

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 11:19am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a dream return to action after more than three months out due to abdominal and hamstring injuries as the world number two claimed the Argentina Open title on Sunday by beating Cameron Norrie 6-3 7-5 in the final.

The top seed won the US Open in September and became the youngest player to top the world rankings at 19 years old, but suffered an abdominal issue at the Paris Masters in November before pulling out of the Australian Open with a leg injury.

Having been leapfrogged by Melbourne winner Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz began his quest to regain the top spot with his debut appearance at Buenos Aires where he lost only one set in his four matches.

“It’s been a great week for me, a dream week after a long time with no competition. Coming to Buenos Aires and showing the level I showed is amazing and really special.

It has been an emotional week too,“ Alcaraz said. The Spaniard’s seventh ATP title and first since Flushing Meadows last year was never in doubt despite a minor blip in the second set against Norrie where he dropped his serve.

“I had the chance to win the match at 5-3 and he broke my serve easily,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz eager to reclaim top ranking from Djokovic

“But I knew I had to be calm and try to wait for my moment and it came at 6-5. It was a great match.” Alcaraz, who moved to within 590 points of Djokovic in the rankings, said he was happy with his level. “I felt very comfortable playing the final,” Alcaraz said.

“I knew it was going to be really difficult. I started really focused on what I had to do at the beginning, my game, my level. This is the level that I have to play in finals.”

