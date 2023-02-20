AVN 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.49%)
Feb 20, 2023
Oil rises on China demand hopes and supply concerns

Reuters Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 04:38pm
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday, buoyed by optimism over Chinese demand, continued production curbs by major producers and Russia’s plans to rein in supply.

Brent crude rose 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $83.59 a barrel by 1020 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for March, which expires on Tuesday, was up 58 cents, or 0.8%, at $76.92 while the more active April contract gained 0.7% to $77.06.

The benchmarks settled $2 down on Friday for a decline of about 4% over the week after the United States reported higher crude and gasoline inventories.

The OPEC+ producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia agreed in October to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2023.

Separately Russia plans to cut oil production by 500,000 bpd, equating to about 5% of its output, in March after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products.

Oil settles down $2/bbl, ends week lower on Fed worries

Analysts, meanwhile, expect China’s oil imports to hit a record high in 2023 to meet increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come onstream.

“We continue to see a reopening of China and a rebound in China and global jet demand driving upside risk to prices,” said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank.

China and India have become major buyers of Russian crude since the European Union embargo.

At the same time, future oil supply shortages are likely to drive prices toward $100 a barrel by the end of the year, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a Feb. 19 note.

Prices will move higher “as the market pivots back to deficit with underinvestment, shale constraints and OPEC discipline ensuring supply does not meet demand”, they wrote.

