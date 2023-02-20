Dasu hydropower project: Course of Indus River diverted

LAHORE: The under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project crossed a major milestone the other day, as the mighty River Indus was successfully diverted following completion of one of the two diversion tunnels. Instead of its natural course, River Indus is now flowing through a 1.33-Kilometer (Km) long diversion tunnel with 20-meter (m) width and 23-m height.

Consequently, construction activities have been initiated on the starter dam, leading towards construction of the main dam of Dasu Hydropower Project.

General Manager and Project Director Dasu Hydropower Project, representatives of the Contractors and the Consultants along with a number of engineers and workers witnessed the historic moment of River Indus diversion.

Meanwhile, Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) congratulated the project management on achieving this landmark on the project.

Diversion system of Dasu Hydropower Project is comprised of two tunnels - tunnel A and tunnel B. Of these, tunnel B is complete, which has the discharge capacity, sufficient to divert water of River Indus during the current lean-flows season. The 1.5-Km long tunnel A, with 20-m width and 23-m height, will also be ready by mid April this year to cater for the increased water flows during the high-flows season.

Dasu Hydropower Project is a vital component of the least-cost, green and clean energy generation plan of WAPDA. The project is being constructed across River Indus, upstream of Dasu town in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project is planned to be completed in two stages.

At present, WAPDA is constructing its stage-I with installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and annual energy generation of 12 billion units. Stage-I of the project is likely to start electricity generation in2026. The 2160 MW stage-II, when implemented, will also provide 9 billion units to the National Grid. On completion of the both stages, Dasu will become the project with highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e., 21 billion units per annum on the average.

