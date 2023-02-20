Rashid urges President to either announce election date or resign

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday urged President Arif Alvi to announce the election date tomorrow (Monday) or resign from his office. “As per the constitution, the president can give an election date,” Sheikh Rashid said while talking to media men in Lahore.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is yet undecided over contesting by-polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former minister claimed that elections in the centre and provinces will be held at the same time. “Only Supreme Court can save Pakistan after Allah,” Sheikh Rashid was quoted as saying. He said Pakistan has ‘default, the confirmation was also made by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Calling fresh elections in the country is the only solution to steer the country out of the present crises, he maintained. On Friday, President Arif Alvi invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on general elections. The invitation was sent to consult on elections under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017.