AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PCMEA calls for new strategy to promote handwoven carpets

APP Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Sunday stressed the need for devising all-inclusive strategy to promote handwoven carpets.

The Association also decided to start preliminary preparations for participation in exhibitions, going to be held in Pakistan and abroad this year. A strategy would also be devised to utilise modern tools for effective promotion and marketing of hand-woven carpets.

The executive committee of the association held a meeting under the chairmanship of Naeem Khokhar. Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Chairperson of Carpet Training Institute Ejazur Rehman, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Shahid Hasan, Major Akhtar Nazir (retd), Akbar Malik, Kamran Razi, Umeer participated in the meeting through video-link.

They said that exporters were unable to do business and grab export orders due to political uncertainty and fluctuations in the dollar rate against Pak rupee.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held about the difficulties faced by the hand-made carpets industry on various fronts.

Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf informed the meeting about participation in the Domotax exhibition held recently in Germany.

PCMEA office-bearers discussed the ways and means to fetch increased export orders through participation in the Domotex exhibition to be held in Turkey next year.

They also made preliminary consultations regarding the organization of international exhibition of handmade carpets at Karachi Expo Centre in May this year. They were of the view that display of Pakistani’s handmade carpets at the exhibition would prove to be instrumental in enhancing our carpet exports.

Exports PCMEA carpet industry handwoven carpets

Comments

1000 characters

PCMEA calls for new strategy to promote handwoven carpets

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories