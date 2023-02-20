Sindh minister flays Rashid over remarks against Zardari

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Sheikh Rashid is a black spot on the vibrant city of Rawalpindi. Shaikh Rashid wants to keep himself relevant in the political scenario of the country by hurling baseless and fabricated blames on former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The minister while reacting to Shaikh Rashid’s statement, former President Asif Ali-Zardari never believes in politics of revenge and had even pardoned his worst opponents who subjected him and his family to the worst political revenge. The provincial minister said that Pakistan People’s Party had always remained the target of extremism.

President Asif Ali Zardari cannot even think of using extremists’ element against Imran Khan. He added that if Sheikh Rashid has evidence, he should produced it in the court of law. He said

that Sheikh Rashid is habitual making such insane talks on TV screens to gain attention of masses.

Shaikh Rashid gives new prediction and dates after every fortnight that never proved correct. The minister expressed that Sheikh Rashid consider jails his in law’s but he could not spend four nights in lock-up and came out after begging apologies.

Provincial Information Minister remarked that Sheikh Rashid had enjoyed the important ministries for four years in PTI rule by making Imran Khan fool. ‘He is looking for a new victim before the upcoming elections’, the minister concluded.