AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Facilitator’ of Karachi attack arrested

NNI Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
Follow us

KARACHI: In a significant progress in the investigation into Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, police arrested an alleged facilitator of the attackers.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

The sources also said that the police interviewed over a dozen people, during raids in various areas of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and other nearby areas.

The sources identified the suspect was arrested from Gulistan-e-Johar with the help of mobile phone link of KPO attackers.

A case was registered after an attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The case was registered at the complaint of SHO Saddar at the CTD Civil Lines police station. Five Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants including three, who were shot dead in the operation have been nominated in the case.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

According to the notification issued here, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

Sindh police Rangers LEAs CTD Karachi police AIG Karachi KPO KPO attack

Comments

1000 characters

‘Facilitator’ of Karachi attack arrested

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories