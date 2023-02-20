‘Facilitator’ of Karachi attack arrested

KARACHI: In a significant progress in the investigation into Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, police arrested an alleged facilitator of the attackers.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

The sources also said that the police interviewed over a dozen people, during raids in various areas of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and other nearby areas.

The sources identified the suspect was arrested from Gulistan-e-Johar with the help of mobile phone link of KPO attackers.

A case was registered after an attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The case was registered at the complaint of SHO Saddar at the CTD Civil Lines police station. Five Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants including three, who were shot dead in the operation have been nominated in the case.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

According to the notification issued here, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.