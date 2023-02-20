AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Friendly, hostile insects related to agriculture: SAU organises unique exhibition, painting competitions

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Agriculture University SAU organized unique Exhibition and painting competitions on friend and hostile insects, related to agriculture, under Entomological Society of Sindh (ESS) at Faculty of Crop Protection.

The students of various universities of Sindh, schools, and colleges from Hyderabad, and students from Deaf and Reach School Tando Allahyar also participated. The Vice Chancellor distributed shields and certificates among the successful students.

During the entomology exhibition, different types of insects related to agriculture were exhibited and painting competitions were held, among the students from Sindh University Jamshoro, Federal Urdu University Karachi, SK Raheem Girls School Hyderabad, Zubaida Girls College Hyderabad, Deaf and Reach School Rashidabad School, including host Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, The Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Marri visited the exhibition.

Addressing to the event Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, said that this is a unique exhibition organized by the Entomological Society of Sindh, the interest of the students is palpable, the students have collected agricultural friendly and hostile insects and have learned a lot about these insects and this is a commendable step by the Crop Protection Faculty and Entomological Society of Sindh. He said that the importance of harmful pests and friendly insects in agriculture cannot be overlooked and harmful pests have adverse effects on agriculture and especially they severely affect the export of agricultural products.

The Vice Chancellor said that the exhibition would provide students with practical information on how to prevent pests from invading agricultural crops, orchards and vegetables, and if we were able to control such harmful pests, we would be able to increase exports, obstacles to Pakistani production in the global markets can be addressed.

Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Agha Mushtaq, Dr. Irfan Gulal, and others, also addressed the event, as per the findings of the committee, Miss Shehrbano of M.Sc. first, Mukhtar Ali third year secured the second position and the students of Post Graduate Group of Sindh University Jamshoro secured the third position.

In the insect painting competition, the first position was won by Miss Yaseem, the second position was won by Miss Ariba of SK Rahim Girls High School Hyderabad and the third position was won by Miss Jawaria of Federal Urdu University Karachi.

Dr. Zubair from Federal Urdu University Karachi, Dr. Rifat Sultana from Sindh University, Miss Ansha from Deaf and Reach School Sultan Abad were also present during the ceremony, while the students also presented quizzes, humorous poetry, tableau, and songs.

The Vice Chancellor and other guests also distributed shields and certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the successful students and participants.

Dr. Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi, Dr. Dr. Shahzad Ali Nahyon and others were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Agriculture SAU Sindh Agriculture University Exhibition Faculty of Crop Protection

Comments

1000 characters

Friendly, hostile insects related to agriculture: SAU organises unique exhibition, painting competitions

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories