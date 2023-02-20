Friendly, hostile insects related to agriculture: SAU organises unique exhibition, painting competitions

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Agriculture University SAU organized unique Exhibition and painting competitions on friend and hostile insects, related to agriculture, under Entomological Society of Sindh (ESS) at Faculty of Crop Protection.

The students of various universities of Sindh, schools, and colleges from Hyderabad, and students from Deaf and Reach School Tando Allahyar also participated. The Vice Chancellor distributed shields and certificates among the successful students.

During the entomology exhibition, different types of insects related to agriculture were exhibited and painting competitions were held, among the students from Sindh University Jamshoro, Federal Urdu University Karachi, SK Raheem Girls School Hyderabad, Zubaida Girls College Hyderabad, Deaf and Reach School Rashidabad School, including host Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, The Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Marri visited the exhibition.

Addressing to the event Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, said that this is a unique exhibition organized by the Entomological Society of Sindh, the interest of the students is palpable, the students have collected agricultural friendly and hostile insects and have learned a lot about these insects and this is a commendable step by the Crop Protection Faculty and Entomological Society of Sindh. He said that the importance of harmful pests and friendly insects in agriculture cannot be overlooked and harmful pests have adverse effects on agriculture and especially they severely affect the export of agricultural products.

The Vice Chancellor said that the exhibition would provide students with practical information on how to prevent pests from invading agricultural crops, orchards and vegetables, and if we were able to control such harmful pests, we would be able to increase exports, obstacles to Pakistani production in the global markets can be addressed.

Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Agha Mushtaq, Dr. Irfan Gulal, and others, also addressed the event, as per the findings of the committee, Miss Shehrbano of M.Sc. first, Mukhtar Ali third year secured the second position and the students of Post Graduate Group of Sindh University Jamshoro secured the third position.

In the insect painting competition, the first position was won by Miss Yaseem, the second position was won by Miss Ariba of SK Rahim Girls High School Hyderabad and the third position was won by Miss Jawaria of Federal Urdu University Karachi.

Dr. Zubair from Federal Urdu University Karachi, Dr. Rifat Sultana from Sindh University, Miss Ansha from Deaf and Reach School Sultan Abad were also present during the ceremony, while the students also presented quizzes, humorous poetry, tableau, and songs.

The Vice Chancellor and other guests also distributed shields and certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the successful students and participants.

Dr. Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi, Dr. Dr. Shahzad Ali Nahyon and others were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023