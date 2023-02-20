Turkiye, Syria: SAU sets up camp for quake victims

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University has set up a camp to help earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria, the camp was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of the University.

Students of Sindh Agriculture University have set up a relief camp in front of Dr. AM Sheikh Auditorium Hall to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. The camp was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri by cutting the ribbon, on this occasion the Vice Chancellor, teachers and students deposit cash as donations.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that Turkiye is our friendly country and being a Muslim country, it is our responsibility to help the affected people of both countries. He said that Turkey during the recent floods in Pakistan and especially in Sindh helped our people.

