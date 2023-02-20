AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.79%)
BAFL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.46%)
HUBC 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
OGDC 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.81%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.03%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.27%)
TELE 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 114.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 14,582 Decreased By -140.3 (-0.95%)
KSE100 40,987 Decreased By -132 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,453 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160bn euros by year-end

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 07:12am
Follow us

BERLIN: The Ukraine war will have cost the German economy around 160 billion euros ($171 billion), or some 4% of its gross domestic output, in lost value creation by the end of the year, the head of the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said.

That means GDP per capita in Europe’s largest economy will be 2,000 euros lower it would otherwise have been, DIHK chief Peter Adrian told the “Rheinische Post”.

Industry makes up a higher share of the economy in Germany than in many other countries, and the sector is for the most part energy-intensive, meaning German companies have been especially hard hit by a surge in energy prices, which last year hit record highs in Europe.

German industry is set to pay about 40% more for energy in 2023 than in 2021, before the crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, a study by Allianz Trade said last month.

“The growth outlook for 2023 and 2024 is therefore also lower than in many other countries,” Adrian said, adding that was also the case last year.

EU Russia Germany German economy Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war Germany GDP DIHK

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160bn euros by year-end

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories