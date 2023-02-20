AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Export processing zone in North Waziristan: plan given final touches

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) has given final touches to the plan of establishing an export processing zone for copper mining and processing project in North Waziristan.

A 1500 acres of mining lease has been acquired through the provincial government. Over 11,000 tons of copper will be extracted and processed daily from this lease.

It was revealed during a briefing given to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Adnan Jalil during his visit of the BoIT headquarters in Peshawar, here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Adnan Jalil while eulogizing the overall performance of the Board, also expressed his satisfaction over the establishment of special industrial zones and industrial estates in the province as well as opening the new doors for billions of dollars of private investment in the numerous sectors of tourism, science and technology, IT, agriculture, livestock, infrastructure, mines, minerals and energy. He assured full support on behalf of his provincial government in this regard.

He further appreciated the board’s 14 km cable car project from Kumrat to MadakLasht, an attractive tourist destination of Dir Upper, which will provide employment to 35,500 people with a private investment of Rs 25 billion while the adjacent skiing, walking tracks and hotel industry, would increase its international attraction, he added.

Adnan Jalil also praised the role of the board over attracting investment for the establishment of eleven different industrial units including steel, ceramics, solar energy, oil extraction and salvation, chemicals, beverages and electric cables and wires in different parts of the province.

