PSL-8: Multan Sultans defeat Islamabad United by 52 runs

MULTAN: Multan Sultans made 190 and then bowled out Islamabad United for 138 runs to win their third match in Pakistan Super League-8 by 52 runs and cemented their top place in the table with six points.

Islamabad United batting

Muhammad Ilyas gave Multan Sultans a breakthrough in his first over when he dismissed the dangerous Irish batter Paul Stirling for just 5 runs.

Hassan Nawaz smashed few boundaries but Ilyas also got his wicket in his second over. The youngster scored 21 runs off 16 balls.

But it did not stop Rassie Van Der Dussen and Colin Munro from playing their shots and they helped Islamabad reach 55 in two overs.

Both of them kept the scoreboard ticking and added 32 runs in next four overs to make Islamabad United reach 87 in 10 overs, as they needed 104 in next 10 overs.

Usama Mir turned the game in Multan Sultans’ favour in the next over as he picked up two wickets.

He dismissed dangerous Colin Munro for 31 and skipper Shadab Khan for just 1 run, as Islamabad United lost four wickets for 90.

Islamabad United’s new batter Azam Khan had difficulty while facing in-form Ihsanullah and failed to score off four balls in the 11th over.

Ihsanullah bowled another great over as he conceded only three runs in the 14th over, to make things tougher for Islamabad United.

Azam Khan hit Abbas Afridi for a four in the 15th over but he took revenge the next ball and bowled him to further dent Islamabad United’s hopes.

Abbas Afridi finished Islamabad United’s hopes in the 17th over as he got the wickets of Rassie van der Dussen, Faheem Ashraf and Muhammad Wasim Junior.

Ihsanullah picked up last two wickets and bowled out the Islamabad United for 138 runs.

Multan Sultans cemented their top position in the points table with the win.

Multan Sultans batting

Sultans started their innings against the Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a blow, as they lost Shan Masood in the very first over.

The first 2 overs by Islamabad United were spot on, with Rumman Raees using his variations to great effect, taking the wicket of Shan Masood and conceding only 4 runs.

Abrar Ahmed followed this up with a slightly more expensive fourth over, conceding 9 runs. But it was in the fifth over that the United faced the biggest challenge, with Waseem Junior coming under attack from the Multan Sultans batsmen. Rossow and Rizwan both attacked and scored 17 runs off the over.

Multan suffered a setback in the 12th over when Riley Russo was dismissed. At that time, the Islamabad United’s score was 95 runs. Russo had played a solid innings, scoring 36 runs off 30 balls.

Rizwan’s innings came to an end as soon as he completed his fifty on a total score of 97 runs, dismissed by Shadab Khan.

David Miller exhibited a remarkable performance, showcasing his exceptional batting skills and scoring 52 runs off just 25 balls.

