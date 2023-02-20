AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Matthews stars as Pakistan fall short at T20 World Cup

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
PAARL (South Africa): West Indies captain Hayley Matthews inspired her team to a three-run win against Pakistan in a low-scoring Women’s T20 World Cup match at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar and her fellow slow bowlers restricted West Indies to 116 for six in their 20 overs.

Pakistan were always behind the required run rate but scored three boundaries in the last over to finish with 113 for five.

The result ensured that England, with three wins in three matches, qualified for the semi-finals. Pakistan still have a mathematical chance of making the last-four if they can beat England in their final match and India, currently second on the Group Two table, slip up against Ireland, who have yet to win a match.

Matthews took two for 14 in four overs with her off-spinners and set a strong example in the field to enable her team to finish with two wins from four matches in the group stage.

It was a bitter-sweet day for Dar, who took two for 13 in four overs of accurate off-spin to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed’s record of 125 wickets in women’s T20 internationals.

Dar scored 27 in Pakistan’s reply but couldn’t take her team to victory.

The batters found it difficult to score quickly on a slow pitch and there were only nine boundaries in the West Indies innings and eight when Pakistan batted.

Brief scores:

West Indies 116-6 in 20 overs (R. Williams 30; Nida Dar 2-13) v Pakistan 113-5 in 20 overs (H. Matthews 2-14)

Result: West Indies won by 3 runs

Toss: West Indies.

Matthews stars as Pakistan fall short at T20 World Cup

