Zardari allegations case: Court fixes March 2 for Rashid’s indictment

ISLAMABAD: A local court Saturday fixed March 2 for indictment of Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid in a case of leveling allegations against the former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari for plotting to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Judicial magistrate Umer Shabbir, while hearing the case, fixed March 2 for framing charges against Rashid. The court directed the AML chief to ensure his presence on the date fixed for his indictment. During the hearing, the investigation officer of the case submitted challan of the case before the court.

Rashid came to the rostrum and requested the court to grant him date for the next hearing after March 15 as he will to attend a conference.

To this, the judge told AML chief that as per the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s order after submission of challan, a court cannot adjourn a case for a long time. “We will see when the trial starts,” the court remarked.

The IHC, on February 16, granted bail to Rashid in the same case against surety bonds of Rs50,000 after he filed a bail plea. He was in the Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Talking to media, after appearing before the court, the AML chief criticised the present government for rising inflation and the economic policies as well as rising terrorism.

He hoped that only Supreme Court (SC) could save Pakistan from political chaos.

Rashid said the government had decided to hold provincial and federal elections at one time, adding that the ruling coalition was running away from polls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023