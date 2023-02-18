General election: President invites CEC to ‘urgent’ meeting on 20th

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has invited the Chief Election Commis-sioner (CEC) of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja, for an urgent meeting on Monday (20th February 2023), at Aiwan-e-Sadr for consultation and announcement of the date for fresh general elections in the country.

The president summoned the CEC for consultation in terms of Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that the president shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to an official statement issued by the President’s Office, the meeting will focus on the consultation on the terms of Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that the president shall “announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).”

For this purpose, the president has written a letter to the CEC of Pakistan. In his letter, the president expressed his displeasure with the ECP’s apparent “indifference” and inaction to the matter, adding that his letter dated February 8, had received no response.

The president said that since his letter dated 8th February, some substantial developments (e.g., the Judgment of the Honourable Lahore High Court and recent observations of the Honourable Supreme Court) had taken place. He expressed displeasure over the apathy and inaction on the part of the Commission that did not respond to his earlier letter as yet.

The president stated that he had waited anxiously that the Commission would realise its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but he was extremely dismayed by the ECP’s poignant approach on this important matter.

In his letter, the president once again reminded the ECP that being conscious of his constitutional responsibility of preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution, he was inviting the CEC for an urgent meeting on 20th February 2023 in his office to consult on the date or dates of the general elections.

