CM vows to ensure quality healthcare facilities to masses

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review progress on health sector reforms for providing quality health facilities to the people.

The availability of insulin, essential medicines and disposable supplies to government hospitals was also reviewed in detail. The CM formed a committee to resolve the shortage of insulin and other essential medicines.

Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Provincial Minister Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, secretary finance, secretary specialized healthcare & medical education, secretary primary & secondary healthcare, special secretary (procurement), DG (drug control) and others are included in the committee.

The committee has been tasked with proposing solutions to ensure the availability of insulin and other essential medications in government hospitals. Additionally, they will liaise with the federal government and relevant departments to formulate a comprehensive plan aimed at addressing this issue in the near future.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of timely completion of spadework to ensure the uninterrupted availability of insulin and essential medicines in government hospitals. He also urged the committee members to develop an effective plan to address the emerging needs of the health sector.

Moreover, the CM in a meeting reviewed matters related to the Chief Minister's Low-Cost Housing Scheme project and also ordered to reconstitute the board of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency as soon as possible.

The CM directed to make it easier for people with low incomes to get housing loans and called for a workable plan for issuing housing loans to people with low incomes. The procedure of issuing small housing loans for PHATA and other schemes was assessed and the issue of giving easy loans, worth 800 millions of rupees, for building houses through Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance was also discussed.

