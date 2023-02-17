AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
Feb 17, 2023
Pakistan

President Alvi invites CEC for 'urgent meeting' on election date

  Meeting is to be held at the President's House
APP Published February 17, 2023 Updated February 17, 2023 05:43pm
President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on February 20 regarding consultations on the date of general elections.

The meeting, to be held at the President’s House, will discuss Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017 which provides that the President shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In his letter to the CEC, the President said that since his letter dated 8th February, some substantial developments (e.g., the Judgment of the Honourable Lahore High Court and recent observations of the Honourable Supreme Court) took place.

Why ECP not holding polls in Punjab, asks CJ

He expressed displeasure over the apathy and inaction on the part of the Commission that didn’t respond to his earlier letter as yet.

The President stated that he had waited anxiously that the ECP would realize its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but was extremely dismayed by the commission’s poignant approach on this important matter.

In his letter, the President once again reminded the ECP that being conscious of his constitutional responsibility of preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution, he was inviting CEC for the meeting on February 20 at his office to consult on the date or dates of the general elections.

Aamir Latif Feb 17, 2023 05:21pm
Is President a chief executive, seems in everyday habit of calling every one to discuss key govt affairs... Why PM can't talk to President to just mind his work as President under the rules.... So strange function of key government functionaries.. Like Judiciary, think had right to intervene in every govt affair, useless arguments continues
MKA Feb 17, 2023 05:24pm
Mr Alvi stay within your constitutional mandate.
