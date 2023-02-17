Pakistan to make and send high-quality, fireproof tents to Turkiye: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said he will engage tent manufacturers in Pakistan to produce high-quality, fireproof tents to be sent to earthquake affected victims in Turkiye.

Speaking to the media while on visit to the quake-hit nation, the PM said that Pakistan had earlier sent winterised tents and food but “after my meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, we will now amend the strategy and Pakistan will only send fire-proof winterised tents”.

“Upon my return to Pakistan later today, I will hold meetings with tent manufacturers to create a concrete plan for rapid manufacturing of high quality tents to be sent to Turkiye through aircrafts, road transport and by sea.”

“The chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is here with me and I have tasked him to undertake this vital project,” he added.

PM Shehbaz noted that President Erdogan raised funds from the streets of Istanbul for flood affectees of Pakistan in 2022 while his wife Emine Erdogan donated her bracelet for the welfare of the affected population.

“We will not forget the help extended by Turkiye and we stand ready to help you,” he said.

PM Shehbaz left for Turkiye on Thursday in a gesture of solidarity and support in the wake of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6 and killed thousands, flattened swathes of towns and cities and left hundreds of thousands homeless in the middle of a cold winter.

It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake, magnitude 7.7.

During his stay in Ankara, the PM met President Erdogan to convey his condolences on behalf of the Pakistani nation.

The prime minister also visited earthquake-affected areas in southern Turkiye and interacted with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area as well as survivors of the earthquake.

Following the earthquake, the PM had ordered the establishment of a relief fund to support earthquake victims of Turkiye. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the cabinet will donate one month’s salary to the fund.