AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
DGKC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
EPCL 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 66.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PPL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
TRG 114.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,683 Increased By 9.8 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,020 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales at 11-month lows in Jan

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 12:16pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Marine fuel sales at the world’s third-largest bunkering hub of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates fell to 11-month lows in January, latest Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data showed.

Total bunkering volumes, excluding lubricants, were at 633,023 cubic metres (about 627,000 tonnes) in January, based on data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Slight delays in cargo loadings slowed bunkering activity, while demand was also softer as some shippers have covered their buying requirements before the New Year vacations, a Fujairah bunker trader said.

January sales fell 9% month-on-month, while the market share of low-sulphur bunker fuel volumes contracted by 1% to 76% in January, calculations based on the data showed.

Oil prices on track to finish week lower on US rate hike worries

Total sales of low-sulphur fuel oil and marine gasoil fell 10% month-on-month to 481,986 cubic meters (about 477,000 tonnes) in January.

Meanwhile, 380-cst high-sulphur bunker fuel sales were 5% lower at 151,055 cubic meters (about 150,000 tonnes).

United Arab Emirates MENA Fujairah Oil Industry marine fuel

Comments

1000 characters

UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales at 11-month lows in Jan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Fiscal year 2022-23: Tax target raised to Rs7.64trn

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

Read more stories