PCJCCI plans to set up online Pakistan-China Youth Portal

LAHORE: Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) pledged that after the successful working of Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal and Pakistan-China Technology Portal we are working on establishing an online Pakistan-China Youth Portal soon.

Speaking at a think tank session held at the PCJCCI premises yesterday he maintained that technological advancement for human resources development is the prime agenda of PCJCCI and through this youth portal we will connect the young entrepreneurs and students of both countries for the exchange of contemporary knowledge and job opportunities. He also added that self-employment and freelancing could be extremely helpful for the stability of our youth.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI stressed that this project would be initiated in collaboration with China, and the purpose would primarily be the transfer of redundant technology, skills, youth interaction, exchange of culture and job opportunities from China. He promised to step up the pace of technological advancement in Pakistan through Chinese cooperation.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI said that the acquisition of appropriate technology from China in the field of freelancing, and connecting youth for the exchange of contemporary knowledge, Chinese and Urdu language courses, scholarship programs would be the prime motives of this portal.

Apart from this, these courses will convey contemporary knowledge and information related to various sectors which include electronic and automotive advancement, insurance, agriculture, textiles, shoe manufacturing, chemicals, battery recycling plant and real estate advisory,” he explained.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI also added that PCJCCI is also planning to establish a state-of-the-art Chinese information and material center that would be executed in two phases. The first phase involves establishment of a display centre and the second phase involves the transfer of production facility from China to Pakistan.

