Abbasi, Maryam discuss party affairs, political situation

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and the party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz met with senior PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Thursday and exchanged views on various issues including party affairs.

During the meeting, which lasted for about half an hour, both discussed the party affairs and the country’s political situation, sources said, adding: “Maryam took Abbasi into confidence about the party’s reorganisation matters and sought his guidance to strengthen the party.”

According to the sources, Maryam said that she wanted to deliver for the country and the nation after taking guidance from the party elders and activists. She also told Abbasi that she looked up to him as her elder brother and wanted him to guide her.

Khaqan told Maryam that he is committed with the PML-N; Nawaz Sharif is my leader while Shehbaz Sharif is party president who always guided him. “I only wanted consultation within the party for resolving all the issues,” he said, sources claimed.

The sources claimed that Abbasi would attend the PML-N Convention to be held at Rawalpindi on February 19.

It may be added that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had expressed some reservations over the party affairs after return of Maryam Nawaz to the country.

After the meeting, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi avoided media and left the party Secretariat without any having any interaction with them.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz in a tweet said that it was strange that despite being repeatedly summoned by the Lahore High Court (LHC), PTI Chief Imran Khan had not appeared in the court even once, which is a question mark over the justice system of the country

“How ironical it was that a man, who talked about the uniform application of law, was now himself looking for excuses to skip the court hearing,” Maryam said, adding: “Everybody has become a silent spectator; after all, there are rules and regulations even in jungles.”

