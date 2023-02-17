PBC urges CJP to order probe into leak of Elahi’s audio

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to hold a thorough probe into an audio leak featuring a conversation about the fixation of a case before a particular bench or judge of the Supreme Court.

An audio clip was making rounds on social media on Thursday purportedly containing a conversation between former CM Pervaiz Elahi with a judge of the apex court regarding fixing of a case before an SC judge.

In a statement issued by the PBC office, PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid and Chairman Executive Committee of the Council Hassan Raza Pasha demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who is head of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), a thorough scrutiny and investigation with regard to audio viral on social media regarding fixation of the case before a particular bench or a judge of the Supreme Court.

They said if after scrutiny it is found that the audio is fake, action should be taken against the responsible persons who prepared and made it viral. “However, if it is found genuine then action should be taken according to Article 209 of the Constitution.”

Both the PBC leaders have shown their serious concerns with regard to the image of the superior judiciary and expressed that the conduct and demeanour of the judges of the superior judiciary must be seen as neutral and impartial and there should not be any impression that they are favouring or spokesman of any political party and they should avoid with respect to remarks upon any political matter.

The statement said in event of such an impression will shake the confidence of the public at large as well as the lawyer community and will damage the image of the judiciary as well. They expressed that the judges should avoid commenting whereby any constitutional office is ridiculed and there should not be any impression that the judges have presumed the role of prosecutor, petitioner or defendant.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Shahid Zuberi in a statement stated; “audio which I am reported to be conversing with former Punjab CM Pervez Elahi which implies that he is asking me to influence some proceedings in the Supreme Court.”

“I have gone through the audio recording and I categorically state that this audio is doctored. My office is doing a case in the Sindh High Court of a ‘missing person’, one Muhammad Khan Bhatti who was a close aide of Elahi and had conversation in this regard.”

The statement said: “This case has nothing to do with any pending proceedings in the Supreme Court. Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s case, I have been conducting as a lawyer since 28.11.2022, wherein interim orders are operating.”

“It is obvious that some unscrupulous elements are behind the circulation of this doctored audio so as to damage my credibility to lead the Bar’s struggle for the rule of law, independence of the judiciary, democracy and constitutionalism. This audio also amounts to an attack on the independence of judiciary.

Let all and sundry know and understand that such mischievous tactics will not deter me from continuing the Bar’s struggle.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023