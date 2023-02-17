Minister asks NDMA to expedite relief efforts in Turkiye, Syria

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to expedite the relief efforts for earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting held to review the progress on relief efforts initiated by the government since the earthquakes hit both the countries.

The meeting was attended by officials of NDMA, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities PDMAs, and NLC.

It is noted that on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal government had established a Rs10 billion relief fund for the earthquake. As the disaster enters its 11th day, the death toll in Türkiye stands at 35,418, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in a century. The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, bringing the total death toll from both countries to over 41,232.

While chairing the meeting, the minister said the 220 million people of Pakistan were standing with the people of Turkiye in those testing times and the government would continue to support both countries during that difficult time. Despite financial constraints, Pakistan would continue to help both countries, said the minister, while directing the NDMA to speed up the delivery of relief items for the affected people.

The minister further directed the relevant institutions to play their role in removing administrative difficulties so that relief efforts can be further expedited. Pakistan cannot forget the support of Turkiye during recent floods in Pakistan which affected 33 million people, remarked the minister, while directing the NDMA to ensure the supply of relief items timely.

During the meeting, the minister directed the Higher Education Commission and the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to establish awareness camps in educational intuitions to mobilize the youth.

The minister also said the country’s chamber of commerce should be engaged in the relief efforts while pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan should play their role in ensuring the supply of essential medicines and first aid kits to the victims.

Meanwhile, a four-day bilateral discussion between Pakistan’s disaster management stakeholders and the United States Army Central (USARCENT) team concluded here on Thursday.

Eleven-member USARCENT delegation led by Major General Wendul Glenn Hagler, whereas, high officials of NDMA, Pak Army, PMD, FFC,SUPARCO, Rescue 1122, WAPDA and Representative of Ministry of Planning and Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated during interactive sessions held at NDMA from February13 - 16, 2023.

The dialogue encompassed an overview of Pakistan’s hazards and vulnerabilities, the disaster management outlook and structure of NDMA and its role in international relief assistance. Interactive sessions also covered the Floods 2022, post-flood survey and damage assessment, hydro-meteorological analysis of critical infrastructure in light of experiences learnt in aftermath of floods 2022.

The USARCENT side exchanged aspects of mutual interest in post floods damages’ management in Pakistan and sought insights into areas of future possibilities of engagement and cooperation from each other’s experiences, simulation exercises, training of disaster managers and sharing of advanced software/products for early warning system, mapping of resources and public alert and communication mechanism in Pakistan.

Both sides agreed on shared climate security’s universal applicability of standard protocols and replication of successful management of mitigation templates of the developed world during emergencies and crises.

