Feb 16, 2023
Pakistan

PTI supporter sentenced to three years in prison for tweeting against army

  • FIR says Zaman posted a tweet against Pakistan Army relating to the helicopter incident last year with the intent to spread panic
BR Web Desk Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 06:00pm
A district and sessions court in Faisalabad on Thursday sentenced a PTI supporter to three years in prison for running a smear campaign against the Pakistan Army's leadership on Twitter.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended Sikandar Zaman last year after a complaint against him was lodged under sections 20 (Malicious code) and 24(c) (Legal recognition of offences committed in relation to information system) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. It also invoked sections 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Zaman’s Twitter account was also seized by the police during the investigation.

According to the first information report (FIR), Zaman posted a tweet against the Pakistan Army “relating to the helicopter incident” last year with the intent to “spread panic."

Last year, six army officers embraced martyrdom after their chopper crashed in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

In the wake of the crash, a social media campaign emerged, which was condemned by the military's media wing as “insensitive”.

Kashif ALI Feb 16, 2023 06:40pm
Such miscreants must be handled in the strictest way possible. They are the poisonous and rotten byproduct of politics of hatred. Nip the evil in the bud. Insaaf Lawyers must keep themselves away from such people. Otherwise, they must be declared complicit in this grave offence and barred from practising law.
Kashif ALI Feb 16, 2023 06:40pm
BK Feb 16, 2023 07:16pm
aaaa, what about freedom of speech guys? And why is the army and other institutions of Pakistan so scared of getting criticized? Do they really think that just one tweet can destroy them or create havoc in Pakistan? Are institutions, Army and our country really this weak? One tweet?!! This is gross violation of Sikandar's human rights! Army and other institutions are established to serve the people of Pakistan...they are the servants of people of Pakistan! The people need to realize this!
BK Feb 16, 2023 07:16pm

