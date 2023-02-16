AVN 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
BAFL 30.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
EPCL 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FCCL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.47%)
FFL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.03%)
HUBC 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
NETSOL 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.53%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.94%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.99%)
PRL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.98%)
TELE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
TPLP 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
TRG 115.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.28%)
UNITY 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,028 Decreased By -298.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,466 Decreased By -102.3 (-0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian tax inspectors examine mobiles, laptops of BBC employees

Reuters Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 02:33pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Indian tax officials examined mobile phones and laptops used by some BBC editorial and administrative employees, two sources told Reuters, as an inspection at the British broadcaster’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai entered a third day on Thursday.

Tax officials had remained at the BBC’s offices, some sleeping there, since the surprise inspection was launched on Tuesday, according to witnesses.

Others said some employees were questioned on financial transactions late into the night. “They (officials) asked some of us to open their laptop and hand in phones and then handed it back,” one source told Reuters, adding that owners of the devices were asked for the access codes.

A second source gave a similar account. The action by the tax department came just weeks after the government reacted angrily to a BBC documentary that had raised questions over the role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the deadly communal riots in Gujarat in 2002, when the Hindu nationalist leader was chief minister of the western state.

India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing in India

The government dismissed the documentary, “India: The Modi Question”, as propaganda and blocked its streaming and sharing on social media. The BBC has stood by its reporting, which investigated one of the worst outbreaks of religious violence in India during the modern era.

At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the bloodletting, though activists put the toll at more than twice that number. The BBC has said that it was “fully co-operating” with the tax authorities, and an internal memo from BBC World Service director Liliane Landor instructed staff to answer questions honestly and “not delete or conceal any information on any of your devices.”

The tax department has not issued any statement or responded to requests for comment, though a government official denied that the tax survey was “vindictive”, saying it was related to transfer pricing rules and alleged diversion of profits.

BBC says India’s probing its tax structure

Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, told Times Now news channel on Wednesday that the BBC was served tax notices in the past but had not provided a “convincing response.”

In recent years some international companies had come under the income tax scanner regarding transfer pricing rules, but several media organisations and rights’ group criticised the ongoing search at the BBC.

“We demand that this intimidation be stopped and journalists are left to do their jobs without fear or favour,” the Mumbai Press Club said in a statement.

India BBC Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Indian tax BBC documentary Indian tax officials

Comments

1000 characters

Indian tax inspectors examine mobiles, laptops of BBC employees

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Pakistani fintech AdalFi raises $7.5mn to tackle lending challenges

IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid in lawsuit regarding comments about Zardari

Pakistan’s 'sustainable fashion' platform Swag Kicks raises $1.2mn seed funding

Bankrupt Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal

Debt in focus as G20 finance chiefs meet in India

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

Read more stories