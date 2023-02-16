AVN 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.31%)
Renault suffers net loss of 338mn euros in 2022 due to Russia exit

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2023 11:37am
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT: French automaker Renault said Thursday the sale of its operations in Russia pushed the company into a net loss of 338 million euros, but that it otherwise increased profitability in its operations.

Nissan, Renault to invest $600 million to make new models in India

Having increased its operating profit margin to 5.6 percent of sales in 2022 and targeting it to rise to at least 6.0 percent this year, Renault decided to propose a dividend of 0.25 euros per share, the first time it will pay out to shareholders since 2019.

