AVN 65.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.25%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 67.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.62%)
MLCF 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.03%)
NETSOL 79.39 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (3.43%)
OGDC 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.73%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
TELE 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 116.88 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.92%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 14,883 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,380 Increased By 52.7 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 14.7 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bankrupt Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2023 11:34am
Follow us

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s electricity board hiked consumer rates by up to 275 percent, officials said Thursday, the second steep increase in months as the bankrupt island nation works to secure an IMF bailout.

An unprecedented financial crisis last year saw Sri Lanka’s 22 million people suffer through months of food and fuel shortages, along with lengthy power cuts.

The government defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt and is finalising a rescue package with the International Monetary Fund to restore its ruined finances.

“We had to raise electricity charges to be in line with IMF conditions that we cannot get handouts from the treasury,” energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera told reporters.

“We need to generate revenues to cover our costs.”

Households will now pay at least 30 rupees (eight cents) per kilowatt-hour for electricity, a figure in line with average tariffs in neighbouring India.

The 275 percent increase in the lowest tariff follows a 264 percent hike that came into effect six months ago.

Larger consumers have had their rates hiked by 60 percent following an 80 percent hike in August.

Wijesekera said the rate hikes would allow Sri Lanka’s state electricity monopoly to end the 140-minute daily blackouts currently in force around the island.

“With increased revenue, we will be able to buy the fuel necessary to ensure uninterrupted power from today,” he said.

Sri Lanka faced daily blackouts of up to 13 hours last year as utilities ran out of money to buy imported fuel for generators.

Months of protests at the peak of the crisis saw then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa forced to flee the country in July and step down after allegations of economic mismanagement and corruption.

Sri Lanka flags return to growth, protesters demand tax cuts

His successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has negotiated with international creditors and imposed tax hikes to smooth passage of the IMF bailout.

Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka’s economy contracted by up to 11 percent last year and that the country would likely remain in bankruptcy until at least 2026.

The UN children’s agency said this month that nearly one in three Sri Lankans were in need of humanitarian assistance due to the impact of the crisis.

IMF IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Sri Lanka’s economy IMF sri lanka Sri Lanka’s electricity board

Comments

1000 characters

Bankrupt Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

Read more stories