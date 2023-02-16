AVN 65.83 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.51%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.42%)
MLCF 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.16%)
NETSOL 79.45 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.5%)
OGDC 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.11%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
PRL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
TPLP 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 117.35 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.32%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,147 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,911 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 41,416 Increased By 89.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,602 Increased By 33.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ head nominee Ueda to speak at Japan’s lower house Feb. 24

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 10:42am
Follow us

TOKYO: Kazuo Ueda, the government’s nominee to become next Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor, will speak at a confirmation hearing at the lower house of parliament on Feb. 24, a ruling party official said on Thursday. The hearing will be closely watched by markets for clues on how the 71-year-old academic could steer the central bank out its prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy.

The lower house will conduct the hearing on Ueda’s nomination in the morning, Shunichi Yamaguchi, head of the lower house steering committee, told reporters on Thursday.

The government’s deputy governor nominees - former banking watchdog head Ryozo Himino and Bank of Japan executive Shinichi Uchida - will also testify in the afternoon after Ueda, he said.

The date for the upper house hearing is expected to be decided at the chamber’s steering committee meeting to be held later on Thursday.

The government named Ueda as its pick to become next BOJ governor on Tuesday, a surprise choice that could heighten the chance of an end to its unpopular yield control policy.

Japan’s Kishida says Ueda is most fit to lead BOJ

The nominations need the approval of both chambers of the Diet, which is effectively a done deal since the ruling coalition holds solid majorities in both chambers.

A former BOJ board member, Ueda will succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends on April 8.

With inflation exceeding the BOJ’s 2% target, Ueda faces the delicate task of phasing out its yield control policy that has drawn increasing public criticism for distorting market function and crushing bank margins.

In a column issued last July, Ueda warned against raising rates prematurely but said the BOJ must eventually consider how to exit from its ultra-loose policy.

Under yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1% and caps the 10-year bond yield at 0.5% as part of efforts to sustainably hit its 2% inflation target.

Underscoring the difficulty of maintaining YCC, the 10-year bond yield remained stuck at the BOJ’s 0.5% cap on Thursday on market bets the central bank will eventually ditch the ceiling and allow long-term rates to rise more.

Bank of Japan

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ head nominee Ueda to speak at Japan’s lower house Feb. 24

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

Read more stories