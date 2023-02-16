Exhibition of Japanese calendars begins

KARACHI: The opening ceremony for the ‘Japanese Calendar Exhibition 2023’ was held on Wednesday, at the Japan Information and Culture Centre in the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi.

The event began with a welcome note by Odagiri Toshio, Consul-General of Japan in Karachi. He spoke about the significance of Japanese Calendars and how they are admired for their print and designs in addition to its function of tracking days.

Junaid Zuberi, CEO of NAPA, was also present at the inauguration as a guest speaker. In his speech, he spoke about the creativity and assorted array of striking calendars displayed making the event beautiful.

The artistic aura of the event shined through the carefully displayed calendars and each calendar had a distinctive theme attached to it; providing the audience a chance to experience various aspects of Japan.

