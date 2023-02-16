NAB summons Buzdar with property, income details

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned the former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday (today) at 11 am, with details of property, yearly expenditures and his sources of income.

As per notice issued by Director General NAB, Lahore to Usman Buzdar, the competent authority has taken the cognizance of an offence committed by you and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices under the provisions of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

