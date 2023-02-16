AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NBP, SLIC ink accord for financial, insurance solutions

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2023 07:22am
Follow us

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for offering bilateral financial and insurance solutions at a ceremony held at State Life Head office.

Both the national institutions vide this MoU agreed to enter into business arrangements that includes “Employee Banking”, “Cash Management Services”, “Renaissance of Bancassurance Business” and “Individual and Group Life, Health and Savings products, etc.”

The MoU was signed by Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO, NBP and Shoaib Javed Hussain, Chairman SLIC. Other senior executives of NBP and SLIC were also present.

Under cash management, NBP through its wide range of product and services will provide SLIC the comfort to manage its liquidity effectively and efficiently. These services, will facilitate SLIC in streamlining and digitalizing processes, optimize monitoring of funds, automate everyday task and explore opportunity for value added digital products.

Further, NBP under the Employee Banking arrangement will facilitate SLIC employees to meet their financial needs through provision of its wide range of assets and liabilities products under the preferred service mode. The arrangement will offer concessional rates as agreed bilaterally and dedicated services designed to address the financial needs of SLIC employees.

For the first time, SLIC’s rejuvenated protection plans, and innovative health coverage solutions will be available for customers in over 200 NBP branches across Pakistan through Bancassurance solutions. Premium collection will also be available at all NBP branches to create financial inclusion and social security, as well as, to ensure convenient and efficient policyholder services for people across the country.

Additionally, SLIC offers to facilitate its wide array of Individual and Group Life & Health and Saving products at preferential rates for NBP employees. NBP employees will have the opportunity to take advantage of the only corporation that has the best-in-class products that allocate 97.5% of bonus to policyholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Hasnie termed these arrangements as mutually beneficial for both the organizations as it will further strengthen NBP’s partnership with SLIC. He said that NBP is capitalizing on its large corporate relationships by providing specialized priority services to the entities and its employees.

“We are bringing banking to employees’ workplace for facilitation and better customer service. NBP is presently offering a wide range of consumer financing products that inter alia include “Personal Loans”, “Financing against Gold”, “House Loans” and “Auto Loans”, he added.

President NBP said that NBP through its state of the art cash management system will provide solutions, to the largest insurance company of Pakistan, to capitalize on its resources in a cost effective manner and to open new channels for the customers.

Hussain said SLIC has always been at the forefront in transforming the insurance sector. It is a pleasure to announce the strategic partnership between State Life and NBP, as this partnership brings together two leading organizations of Pakistan with the shared vision of enduring inclusion and protection of people of Pakistan across all strata of society with the goal of increasing economic activities in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NBP Insurance National Bank of Pakistan MoU signed State Life SLIC financial solution insurance solution

Comments

1000 characters

NBP, SLIC ink accord for financial, insurance solutions

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

NBP president’s slot: selection process scrapped

Utility getting ready to operate in competitive environment: KE has applied for ‘non-exclusive’ distribution licence: CEO

TI Pakistan rejects report

Read more stories