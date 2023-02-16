AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US risks debt default as soon as July: budget office

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2023 12:55am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States risks defaulting on payment obligations as soon as July, if lawmakers fail to resolve a gridlock and raise the federal borrowing limit, according to Congressional Budget Office estimates Wednesday.

The forecast by the nonpartisan office serving Congress comes as Republicans threaten to block the usually rubber-stamp approval for raising the nation's credit limit, if Democrats do not first agree to steep future budget cuts.

"If the debt limit remains unchanged, the government's ability to borrow using extraordinary measures will be exhausted between July and September 2023," said the CBO.

The latest estimate provides another benchmark on top of the Treasury Department's expectations.

In January, the US hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing cap, prompting the Treasury to start measures that allow it to continue financing the government's activities.

The Treasury earlier said its cash and "extraordinary measures" would likely last until early June.

"If the debt limit is not raised or suspended before the extraordinary measures are exhausted, the government would be unable to pay its obligations fully," the CBO warned Wednesday.

"As a result, the government would have to delay making payments for some activities, default on its debt obligations, or both," it added.

Yellen says a US default could cause global financial crisis

But the date when measures are exhausted remains uncertain as the timing and amount of revenue collections and spending could differ from projections, the CBO said.

In particular, if collections fall short, the Treasury could run out of funds before July, the office added.

Taking economy 'hostage'

For now, the Treasury's tools and regular cash inflows would allow it to finance the government's activities "until the summer without an increase in the debt ceiling, a delay in payments, or a default," the CBO said.

The White House accuses Republicans of taking the economy "hostage" in order to posture as fiscally responsible.

On Tuesday, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters: "We're continuing to speak to how bad it would be to allow the nation to default.... It's going to affect every American family badly."

At the start of the month, Republican speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said talks with President Joe Biden on the debt ceiling went well.

But both sides have yet to reach a deal.

It is hard for either party to say where they can find significant reductions unless they go into areas like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or other government-subsidized healthcare -- which are usually politically untouchable.

Growing debt

In a separate report released Wednesday, the CBO said it projects a federal budget deficit of $1.4 trillion for 2023.

This amounts to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product and is set to reach 6.9 percent of GDP in 2033 -- a level exceeded only five times since 1946.

And the shortfall is set to hit $2.7 trillion in 2033.

Meanwhile, the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to rise each year, hitting a record high of 118 percent by 2033, said the CBO.

"Debt would continue to grow beyond 2033 if current laws generally remained unchanged," the report said.

This comes as the growth of interest costs and mandatory spending outpaces increases in revenues and the economy.

Newly-enacted legislation also adds to deficit predictions, noted CBO director Phillip Swagel.

The rise in mandatory spending is driven by growing costs for Social Security and Medicare, he added.

"The cumulative deficit over the 2023-2032 period that we now project is $3 trillion larger than we projected last May," Swagel said.

The CBO raised its deficit estimate for 2023 and projections over the next decade, in part to account for legislation enacted after the May 2022 forecast.

"Those changes included significant increases in outlays for mandatory veterans' benefits and increases in outlays for discretionary defense programs," it said.

US Joe Biden White House US debt Kevin McCarthy US default risk

Comments

1000 characters

US risks debt default as soon as July: budget office

World oil demand to hit record as China reopens: IEA

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023: Dar unveils taxation measures as Pakistan looks to appease IMF

Imran says 'mini budget' will accelerate spiraling inflation

Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka inaugurates Sir Syed Corner

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in first half of 2023, says Moody’s economist

Protective bail: LHC adjourns hearing till February 16

Rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

President Alvi calls for streamlining banking, insurance sectors

Tax raids at BBC India offices enter second day

Businesses need to respond positively to climate change: Sherry Rehman

Read more stories